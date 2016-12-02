Boys Basketball: Lake City begins season with a victory
Mitch Marien scored 18 points on Friday to lead Lake City to a 65-59, season-opening victory over Plainview-Elgin-Millville.
Marien also had five assits, and Marc Kjos added 14 points for the Tigers with Nate Heise adding 13. Reid Gastner was the fourth Lake City player to score in double figures with 10.
The Tigers are replacing the majority of a roster that won the Hiawatha Valley League last year. Ten players are gone from that team, with youth taking over in freshmen Heise and Gastner to go with Marien, a senior, and Kjos, a junior.
Lake City (1-0) will have its second-straight home game to start the season when Stewartville comes to town on Tuesday. The Tigers then head out for an eight-game road trip and will not play again at Lincoln High School until Jan. 9 against la Crescent.