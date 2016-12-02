Boys Basketball: Lake City begins season with a victory

The Tigers are replacing the majority of a roster that won the Hiawatha Valley League last year. Ten players are gone from that team, with youth taking over in freshmen Heise and Gastner to go with Marien, a senior, and Kjos, a junior.

Lake City (1-0) will have its second-straight home game to start the season when Stewartville comes to town on Tuesday. The Tigers then head out for an eight-game road trip and will not play again at Lincoln High School until Jan. 9 against la Crescent.