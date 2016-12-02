Boys Basketball: Goodhue opens with a win over Z-M

Sam McNamara's 20 points and eight rebounds were both Wildcat highs, with Taylor Buck (16 points) and Sam Opsahl (14) combining for 30 points. Buck and McNamara both had five assists while Buck added four steals.

Jacob Niebuhr and Alex Guse each scored 11 points for the Cougars, with five rebounds also being hauled in by Guse.

Goodhue (1-0, 1-0 HVL) will host Blooming Prairie in nonconference action on Tuesday. Z-M (0-1, 0-1) will welcome non-league opponent Dover-Eyota on Monday.