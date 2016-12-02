Boys Basketball: Hill-Murray holds off Cannon Falls in OT

With 9.6 seconds to go in regulation, Ryan Dirckx hit one of two free throws to tie the game at 63-63. Hill-Murray got to the line with three seconds to go but missed both attempts, sending the game into an extra period.

Cobie Vagts was the Bombers' top scorer with 16 points to go with six rebounds while Dirckx had 15 points and six boards. Anthony Hurton scored 11 points, and Carlton Lindow tallied 11 points, five rebounds, three assists and two steals.

“Considering seven of our top nine graduated from last year, we knew we had some things to do on the fly,” said Bombers head coach Josh Davisson, “and despite having lost the game, we came away pleased with the effort. Once the varsity jitters go away, we got a good hard-working competitive group.”

After Davis, the Pioneers' Matt Langer had 17 points. No other Hill-Murray player had more than four points.

Cannon Falls (0-1) heads to Waseca on Tuesday.