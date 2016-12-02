Wrestling: Pine Island pummels NRHEG

At 106 pounds, Riley Weis got things going with a pin of Nikolas Petsinger in 1 minute, 31 seconds. Dan Krier (113, 2:30), Jack Williams (120, 0:21), Dawson Fallon (126, 0:08) and Noah Bauer (132, 0:47) followed with six-pointers of their own to push Pine Island to a 36-0 lead.

Broghan Kunz (152, 1:23), Trevor Turner (160, 0:29), Matt Riley (182, 1:16) and Alex Aarsvold (285, 0:51) also won by fall. With the exception of a double forfeit at 195, all matches were decided by fall, and all but one in the first period.

Pine Island will be back on the mat on Saturday at Rochester Century for an invitational.