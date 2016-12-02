Wrestling: Lake City no match for top-ranked K-M
Kasson-Mantorville and Lake City opened the season on Thursday. The KoMets, the top-ranked team in Class 2A, had little trouble with the undermanned Tigers. Lake City forfeited seven matches in a 75-4 loss.
Josh Allen got the Tigers' lone victory, beating Tanner Paulson, 11-2, at 126 pounds. K-M won the other half dozen bouts with four pins, a major decision and a technical fall.
On Saturday, Lake City will travel to Edina for an invitational, with a trip to Pine Island on deck for Thursday.