    Girls Basketball: Pine Island opens with home victory

    By resports Today at 12:36 a.m.

    With a 19-point lead at halftime, Pine Island didn't have much trouble pulling away from LeRoy-Ostrander for a 79-32 non-conference win Thursday in Pine Island.

    Brooke Sinning was the Panthers' top player with 21 points, including three 3-pointers, and seven rebounds. Autumn Pin accounted for 16 points and five rebonds, and Eliza Warneke had a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds.

    As a team, Pine Island finished the game with 10 3-pointers.

    The Panthers (1-0) are back on the court Tuesday at Hayfield for their Hiawatha Valley League opener.

