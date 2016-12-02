Girls Basketball: Pine Island opens with home victory

Brooke Sinning was the Panthers' top player with 21 points, including three 3-pointers, and seven rebounds. Autumn Pin accounted for 16 points and five rebonds, and Eliza Warneke had a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds.

As a team, Pine Island finished the game with 10 3-pointers.

The Panthers (1-0) are back on the court Tuesday at Hayfield for their Hiawatha Valley League opener.