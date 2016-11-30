All-Area Football: Goodhue, Z-M lead area standouts

From Bombers coach Josh Hofstedt: “Mason is a great competitor and plays the game the way it should be played.”

Mason Huemann, RB, Goodhue, Jr.

176 carries, 1,200 yards, 17 Tds. 2016 All-District

From Wildcats coach Tony Poncelet: “Mason is a workhorse. He runs hard, he is pretty shifty, and has good vision. Mason gets what the offensive line gives him and more. We have leaned on him a lot over the past two seasons and he has responded with incredible numbers.”

Jacob McNamara, OL, Goodhue, Sr.

Three-year starter, blocked for four 1,00-yard rushers. 2016 All-District, District OL MVP, Academic All-State

From Wildcats coach Tony Poncelet: “Jacob is a three year starter and blocked for four 1,000 yard rushers. Jacob has made every offensive line call for the past three seasons. He is a smart leader that has anchored our offensive line.”

Seth Morem, RB/LB, Red Wing, Sr.

127 carries, 643 yards, 81 tackles. 2016 All-District, 2016 Team MVP

From Wingers co-coach Kyle Blahnik: “Our team faced a lot of adversity this year. Our senior group, especially Seth, did a great job of keeping our team together. He did a great job offensively transitioning from running back to offensive line, and back to running back. Seth was an incredibly tough runner on offense. Seth also was a leader on defense were he was all over the field making tackles.”

Jacob Niebuhr, WR, Z-M, Jr.

45 receptions, 919 yards, 11 Tds. 2016 All-District

From Cougars coach Darin Raasch: “Jacob sat out all of 2015 recovering from an ACL injury that sidelined him at the end of his freshman year and all of his sophomore year. After hard work during the offseason, he came on to have one of the most prolific receiving seasons in school history. He consistently drew double and even triple teams and still put up huge numbers. However, he was equally satisfied drawing attention to open up his teammates.”

Bailee O’Reilly, MLB, Goodhue, Sr.

113 tackles, 7 TFL, 1 FR. 2016 All-District

From Wildcats coach Tony Poncelet: “Bailee was a leader that led by example. His hard work helped motivate the people around him. Running backs simply stopped when they ran into him. He is a smart, prepared, dedicated player that solidified the middle of our defense for the past two seasons.”

Grant Otte, WR, Randolph, Sr.

53 receptions, 810 yards, 9 Tds. All-District, Team Offensive MVP

From Rockets asst. coach Aaron Soule: “Grant was recruited off of the basketball court and had a phenomenal season for the rockets. This was Grant’s first season playing varsity football and he quickly became the focus of opposing defenses and from that point forward, he often times drew double and triple teams.”

Landon Rauen, LB, Z-M, Sr.

135 tackles, 2 Tfl, 1 FR, 1 INT. All-District, Team Defensive MVP

From Cougars coach Darin Raasch: “Landon has a great football mind and has a tremendous grasp for what we are trying to do on both sides of the ball. Defensively he made the calls to get us in the right spots and lead our team in tackles. Offensively, that same football sense helped him have the ability to block, run and catch with ease.”

Parker Schurhammer, RB/LB, Lake City, Jr.

152 carries, 952 yards, 10 Tds, 10 receptions, 125 yards, 4 TDS, 3 KR Tds, 95 tackles, 14 TFL, 2 FF, 2 FR, 2 sacks, 1 INT. All-District, All-Section, Team MVP

From Tigers coach Trevor Narum: “Parker is an explosive athlete who loves to play the game. His motor is running 100 mph all the time. He was our most valuable player in all three phases; offense, defense and special teams.”

Calvin Steberg, RB/LB, K-W, Sr.

190 carries, 1,565 yards, 19 Tds, 20 receptions, 242 yards, 5 Tds, 93 tackles, 5 INT, 4 sacks, 2 FR. All-District, District MVP

From Knights coach Jake Wieme: “Great kid. Great mentor and role model to our youth. Very dedicated and hard. Most competitive player I have had.”

Caden Steffen, DT, Z-M, Jr.

78 tackles, 10 TFL, 4 sacks. All-District, District Lineman of the Year

From Cougars coach Darin Raasch: “Caden’s unique blend of versatility is a rare find. I have never coached an athlete that can return punts, play defensive tackle and quarterback, but Caden can. He was the only player not from Caledonia to win a District award (lineman of the year). His quickness and strength off the ball made him very difficult to block and that athleticism made him a dual threat quarterback as well.”

Isaiah Stueber, QB, Z-M, Sr.

108-223, 1,557 yards, 15 Tds, 14 INT. 2016 All-District, Team Offensive MVP

From Cougars coach Darin Raasch: “Isaiah was the true leader of our offense. He led our team in come-from-behind victories on the final drive of the fourth quarter in our first two games and help set the tone for our season. He is a calm leader that was as intelligent a football player as I have coached in 19 years.”

Nicholas Thomforde, DB, Goodhue Sr.

33 tackles, 3 INT, 1 FF. 2016 All-District

From Wildcats coach Tony Poncelet: “Nicholas is a smart player who is always in the right spot. He had a lot of pass break ups and finished with 9 career INT’s.”

Honorable Mention: Jacob Bennett, LB, Z-M, So. (107 tackles, 4 TFL, 2 INT, 1 FR, 2 defensive Tds); Carson Chytracek, DL, Cannon Falls, Sr. (55 tackles, 2 FR, 1.5 sacks, 2016 All-District, 2016 All-Section); Andrew Egge, LB, Cannon Falls, Sr. (54 tackles, 1 INT, 2016 All-District HM, 2016 All-Section); Connor Flaten, OL/DL, Cannon Falls, Sr. (2016 All-Section, 2016 Team Lineman of the Year); Jack Gadient, QB, Goodhue, Jr. (100-170, 1,315 yards, 11 TD, 9 INT, 2016 All-District); Gavin Gates, S, Cannon Falls, Sr. (46 tackles, 1 INT, 2016 All-District, 2016 All-Section, 2016 Team Defensive Player of the Year); Robvon Jackson, S, Z-M, Jr. (75 tackles, 4 TFL, 1 sack, 1 FR, 3 INT, 2 defensive Tds); Carlton Lindow, DE, Cannon Falls, Sr. (64 tackles, 3.5 sacks, 1 FF, 1 FR, 2016 All-District, 2016 All-Section); Mitch Marien, ATH, Lake City, Sr.

94 carries, 396 yards, 4 Tds, 25 receptions, 396 yards, 4 Tds, 76 tackles, 3 FR, 1 INT. All-District HM, All-Section; Ryan Schoenfelder, WR/TE, Goodhue, Jr. (30 receptions, 388 yards, 3 Tds, 2016 All-District); Hayden Strain, DL, Cannon Falls, Jr. (48 tackles, 4.5 sacks, 1 FF, 2016 All-District HM, 2016 All-Section); Andrew Wenstrom, QB/S, Randolph, So. (122-214, 1,454 yards, 14 TD, 5 INT, 123 carries, 612 yards, 5 Tds, All-District, Team MVP); Joey Werner, DE/RB, Randolph, So. (40 tackles, 12.5 TFL, 10 sacks, 3 FR, 1 INT, 1 FF, 2 rushing Tds, All-District HM, Team Defensive Player of the Year).

Editor’s note: Nominations from Pine Island were not received by press time