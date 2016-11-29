Girls Basketball: K-W splits games at Hamline

Against Mounds View, Mara Quam led the Knights in scoring with 27 points to go with four rebounds and four steals. Savannah Bleess had 13 points, seven rebounds and three assists, Tess Hokanson came up with 11 points and three rebounds, and Megan Flom added six points, all on 3-pointers, along with three assists and three steals.

Against St. Paul Como Park, Quam lit up the scoreboard again with a team-high 29 points along with five boards and four swipes. Bleess had a double-double with 12 points and 12 rebounds, and Hokanson tallied seven points and two assists.

On Tuesday, K-W heads to Stewartville for the first Hiawatha Valley League game of the season.