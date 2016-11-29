Girls Basketball: Z-M second at Dover-Eyota tourney
The Zumbrota-Mazeppa girls' basketball team went 1-1 at the Dover-Eyota invitational on Friday and Saturday, winning its first-round game against Grand Meadow (65-49) before losing to Minnehaha Academy in the finals Saturday (76-57).
In the finals, Natalie Majerus led a trio of Cougars in double digits with 18 points, including four 3-pointers, while Ali Hunstad and Makayla Arendt each finished with 13 points and eight rebounds.
Friday against Grand MeadowHunstad had a game-high 22 points to go with 11 rebounds, and Lyndsey Quam came up with 10 points and six rebounds as Z-M outscored Grand Meadow 29-16 in the second half.
The Cougars (1-1) begin Hiawatha Valley League play Friday at home against Goodhue.