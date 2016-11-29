Girls Basketball: Z-M second at Dover-Eyota tourney

In the finals, Natalie Majerus led a trio of Cougars in double digits with 18 points, including four 3-pointers, while Ali Hunstad and Makayla Arendt each finished with 13 points and eight rebounds.

Friday against Grand MeadowHunstad had a game-high 22 points to go with 11 rebounds, and Lyndsey Quam came up with 10 points and six rebounds as Z-M outscored Grand Meadow 29-16 in the second half.

The Cougars (1-1) begin Hiawatha Valley League play Friday at home against Goodhue.