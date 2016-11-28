“We went man-to-man and we really haven't played man for over a year,” said Goodhue junior Sydney Lodermeier. “That was a different look for us. That was a challenge but we knew we had to do it in order to stop their shooters.”

Midway through the second half of Saturday's Tip-Off Tournament final, the Wingers tied things up after a Morgan Zebro 3-pointer tied the game at 45-45. But the Wildcats never lost their lead and went on an 11-point run en route to their fourth straight Tip-Off title in a 63-54 victory.

“Red Wing's just got a lot of good basketball players on the floor. We learned quickly that playing a 2-3 zone wasn't probably the best way to get hands out on them,” said Goodhue head coach Josh Wieme. “We have worked on our man-to-man a lot more this year because we want to have it, so it was good to have to use it right away. I thought our kids executed it really well.”

With Red Wing able to crack the press and play its half-court offense, the ball often went to Zebro, who scored a game-high 22 points on 8 of 11 shooting, including 6 of 9 from behind the arc.

“The 3-pointers, once we start making them, we all get pretty confident whether you're the one making them or not,” Zebro said. “Once we were making them, we thought this was going to be a good game.”

The Wildcats managed to take a 28-24 lead into the locker room at halftime, but the team knew in order to get the Wingers off their heels, the outside shot would have to be taken away.

“The second half, we knew we couldn't give them any runs and we had to cover their outside shooters,” said Lodermeier, who scored her 1,000th career point on a putback in the first half before finishing with 14 points and 11 rebounds. “The first half was a little up and down, that's why we were wavering in the score. We knew we couldn't allow that in the second half because those are the big moments.”

Zebro tied the game up at 45-45, but Goodhue was winning the battle on the boards and on loose balls. And with Lodermeier leading the way, the Wildcats went up 56-45 with 2 minutes, 45 seconds remaining to secure the victory.

“To Goodhue's credit, they adjusted and they played some good half-court defense,” said Red Wing head coach Jesse Nelson. “In the end, they got more 50-50 balls, they got more loose balls and that's what it came down to. I'm very proud of the kids with how they handled the pressure. Make a few more plays, get a few more loose balls and we're right in it.”

McKenzie Ryan hit three 3-pointers for Goodhue, finishing with 13 points while Maddy Miller had 12 points and four rebounds, Emily Benrud tallied 10 rebounds and three points, and Mariah Tipcke added nine points and four boards off the bench.

Tayzha Buck finished with 12 points, five rebounds and five assists for Red Wing while Lindsay Reps came up with nine points, five rebounds and three assists and McKayla “Bubba” Muelken added five points, four assists and four steals in the loss.

Red Wing (1-1) begins Big Nine Conference play Tuesday at home against Mankato East while Goodhue (2-0) is on the road Friday for a Hiawatha Valley League contest against Zumbrota-Mazeppa.