Girls Basketball: Goodhue cruises in Tip-Off opener

Goodhue basketball brought the team a Class 1A state title last year. And if something isn’t broke, why fix it?

“We’ve been working a lot on (the defense). It’s a new season, we’re starting over playing our same defense with new people and new things,” said senior guard McKenzie Ryan.

After a somewhat slow start, Goodhue went into the locker room with a 37-13 halftime lead before holding River Falls to 14 second-half points as part of a 58-27 victory at the Red Wing Tip-Off tournament Friday at Sonju Gymnasium.

A blowout seemed imminent when Goodhue went up 9-2 after a layup off a steal from Emily Benrud before River Falls climbed back to make it 9-7.

While the end result was what Goodhue wanted, they did come away with plenty that needs to be fixed after Game 1.

“It wasn’t terribly pretty all the time. We had a lot of turnovers, especially in the first half,” said Goodhue head coach Josh Wieme. “But we play with a lot of energy and with that relentless defensive pressure, we’re going to force them into bad situations and be able to take advantage of it.”

But Goodhue loves to score in spurts, and that slim two-point advantage turned into a 24-9 advantage. Ryan was the catalyst of that run with two 3-pointers midway through the first half that allowed her teammates to get some more open space around the bucket.

“We just pass it around a lot and make sure we’re getting a good look,” said Ryan, who finished with 12 points and three steals. “We’re looking for a post like Sydney or Lexie (Lodermeier) and then when we can’t get them, we try to get the threes when they’re open. That just started getting our game rolling.”

Those were the only points from 3-point range Goodhue scored, but the play around the hoop more than compensated as Sydney had a game-high 16 points to go with four rebounds and three steals, and Maddy Miller accounted for 12 points, five steals and three rebounds. Emily Benrud came up with four points and three steals, and Lexie had six points off the bench.

“Early on I thought we were settling for outside shots early in possessions and we went back to trying to attack the basket. That opened up the outside,” Wieme said.

Already up by 24 at halftime, Goodhue extended that lead to 51-15 after outscoring River Falls 14-2 over the first 7 minutes, 49 seconds of the second half, forcing the game into running time.

Bailey Reardon was River Falls’ top player with seven points and six rebounds while Lynsey Bilicke had four points and six boards. Kylie Strop scored all five of her points after halftime.

“This was a good way to start out the season,” Ryan said.

On Saturday, Goodhue will try to win the Tip-Off tournament for the fourth year in a row when it takes on Red Wing at 3:30 p.m.