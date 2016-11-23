All-Area Volleyball: Quam sends K-W to new heights

“She was easy to spot,” Nerison said. “I thought to myself, I can’t believe she’s playing seventh grade. If I were in the program, she’d be playing C-squad. You could see from a young age she was going to be very good.”

The next fall, Nerison took over as the head coach for the K-W varsity team and had Quam dress on the bench. Then over the next four years, Quam helped the Knights reach new heights, capped off by K-W’s first state trip this fall.

“It was so fun and I feel it’s a privilege to be her coach through the years, helping her build her confidence and keep challenging her in order to push herself,” Nerison said. “She’s had so many wonderful coaches. … It takes a village to get a good team like this and I feel very fortunate that these girls had so many coaches helping them.”

Said Quam, the Republican Eagle’s All-Area Volleyball Player of the Year, “We’ve known each other since I was a little girl. We push each other as a coach and player. We’re hard on each other in a good way. It helped both of us, helping me become a better player and her become a better coach. I had so much fun with her.”

And through the years, there’s been plenty to celebrate. A five-year letter winner, Quam was a three-time All-Hiawatha Valley League selection while tallying up 1,320 kills, 1,342 digs, 225 ace serves and 125 blocks. Only one thing was missing: A trip to state. Since her freshman year, Belle Plaine beat K-W three straight times in the Section 2AA championship game.

Quam made state trips in basketball and track, but volleyball remained elusive.

“The difference between going to state in track is it’s an individual sport whereas volleyball is a team sport. Our team, especially our four seniors (Quam, Megan Flom, Kasey Dummer and Mia Peterson) had done so much, but we had always gotten caught by Belle Plaine. We wanted to make our last year a really good year.”

Nerison saw Quam take the floor with a new-found confidence this year and was able to communicate better with her teammates on the court. But the turning point came in the Class 2A Showcase on Sept. 23-24, where Quam and the rest of the Knights proved they truly were in the state’s elite. K-W went 5-0 in the tourney, with victories against some of the top 2A teams in the state in Hill-Murray, Rocori and eventual state champion Maple Lake.

Quam was named the tournament’s most valuable player.

“She never backs down. Never backs down from a challenge,” Nerison said. “She makes a mistake, two or three mistakes, and she’s not a quitter. She’s going to come up with something big. She really stepped up that tournament.”

Quam chimed in, “We came out so well and I don’t think we were really expecting what happened, in a good way. We knew we would play Rocori and Maple Lake and we thought, holy crap, they’re the best. We played our best and made us realize how good a team we were.”

The physical tools were always there for Quam, who finished her senior year with 439 kills, 372 digs, 35 blocks and 56 ace serves.

“I haven’t had anyone consistently explosive like her,” Nerison said. “She’s just so consistently aggressive on offense, and she improved the most on defense. When she was younger, she was more hesitant. The end of last year and this year, she really improved her defense.”

K-W ended the regular season ranked No. 1, but there was still the matter of Belle Plaine. Destiny panned out and the Knights and Tigers squared off for a state berth. And finally, K-W left the Minnesota State University-Mankato court as the section champions in five sets.

“It was probably one of the greatest feelings I’ve ever had. I never wanted something more,” said Quam, who finished the match with 14 kills, 21 digs, and an ace serve. “Everyone on our team felt like that. I think we wanted it so much more than they did. We gave it everything we had.”

Finally getting to the Xcel Energy Center, Quam was able to pull from her previous state experiences to help a team in unfamiliar territory when the Knights opened the Class 2A tournament against Holy Angels.

“A little bit before the game, we told the girls it was just a game and this is what we wanted. We wanted to make it to state,” Quam said. “Don’t sink down to anyone else’s level and don’t think of it as anything else.”

Nerison said of Quam’s leadership, “She’s a very strong voice in our huddles when she needs to be. These seniors are quiet leaders but they use their voices when the time is needed.”

The Knights finished the state tournament in third place after losing in the semifinals to Concordia Academy in five sets, followed by a three-game sweep of HVL rival Kasson-Mantorville in the third-place game. Quam, who was named Class 2A All-State earlier in the weekend, was also named to the All-Tournament team after tallying 63 kills and 42 digs in three matches.

“I’ll never forget it. It was such a good feeling,” Quam said. “Everyone on our team, we were really happy with how strong we finished.”

Quam fulfilled that potential Nerison saw as a seventh-grader. And, there’s still more volleyball to go as Quam committed to play at MSU-Mankato starting next fall.

“One of the hardest things was people asking me what sport I was going to play in college and which sport I liked the most,” Quam said. “I had to think about which sport I’d miss the most and it was volleyball. Volleyball was always my favorite.”

“I’m just so proud of her. She deserves it,” Nerison said. “She puts so much time and energy into (volleyball). She gives up a lot of stuff to work hard and to better herself in order to make her team good. I’m so happy for Mankato that they’re going to get Mara. She’s going to be a huge difference-maker in that program.”