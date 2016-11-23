All-Area Volleyball: Knights set the tone for the squad

439 kills, 56 aces, 372 digs, 35 blocks. Three-time All-Hiawatha Valley League, Class 2A Showcase Tournament MVP, Class 2A All-State, Class 2A All-Tournament team, over 1,000 career kills and 1,000 career digs.

From Knights head coach Jen Nerison: “Mara has such a passion for the sport of volleyball and it’s contagious. She was such a leader on and off the court. Mara spent a lot of time in the off-season improving her skills and knowledge and shared that with others. ... She could have stepped into any position on the court and excelled. She was willing to do anything for her team, to be the best they could be.”

Megan Flom (Kenyon-Wanamingo middle hitter)

371 kills, 51 aces, 80 blocks. Two-time All-HVL, Class 2A Showcase tournament honorable mention, Class 2A All-State, Class 2A All-Tournament team, set to play collegiately at Winona State.

From Knights head coach Jen Nerison: “Megan is a key player on the court. She adds a strong presence when she is out there. She is fierce on offense and defense. She has great court sense and is able to vocalize this to her teammates. Megan has put a great deal of time and energy in her off-season to improve her skills and to make her team better. Megan has been a great role model on and off the court with younger players.”

Daynalyn Jostock (Lake City middle hitter)

456 kills, 49 aces, 53 blocks. All-HVL.

From Tigers head coach Kirk Thornton: “Daynalyn is a really great volleyball player. She broke the kills and aces record for a season and for a career. She had huge games of 43, 37, 33 and 30 kills. Jostock was a four-year starter and was unstoppable at times.”

Kara Loeschke (Cannon Falls setter/right side hitter)

131 kills, 515 assists, 22 blocks, 228 digs. All-HVL.

From Bombers head coach Melissa Huseth: “Kara is an all-around player. She jumps well and is strong. She sets a variety of tempo balls consistently to her hitters and is a strong attacker at the net.”

Tatum Pickar (Cannon Falls libero)

31 ace serves, 47 kills, 17 set assists, 659 digs. Two-time All-HVL, Class 2A All-State.

From Bombers head coach Melissa Huseth: “Tatum continues to improve each season and is willing to do anything to help her team be successful. She is a quick and versatile athlete who is the heartbeat of our team. One of the best defensive players I have had the opportunity to coach.”

Mia Peterson (Kenyon-Wanamingo setter)

763 set assists, 140 digs, 62 ace serves. Two-time All-HVL.

From Knights head coach Jen Nerison: “Mia has always been a leader on and off the court. She has a calming presence about her when she is playing. She plays with ease and she is so much fun to watch and coach. She has great court sense. Mia is dependable, hard-working and passionate in what she is doing and always strives to do her best for her team.”

SECOND TEAM

Julia Anderson (Lake City libero)

419 digs, 40 aces. All-HVL.

From Tigers head coach Kirk Thornton: “Julia is the single-season digs leader for Lake City volleyball. She was all over the court and had multiple 30-plus dig games. She is also third all-time in ace serves. She is a three-year starter at libero.”

Molly Bowen (Cannon Falls outside hitter)

16 aces, 208 kills, 21 blocks. All-HVL honorable mention.

From Bombers head coach Melissa Huseth: “Molly is an energetic ball of fun on the court. She is very competitive while remaining positive and upbeat at all times on the court. She is an all-around player with great technique and abilities as a hitter and defender.”

Kasey Dummer (Kenyon-Wanamingo libero)

535 digs, 11 aces. Two-time All-HVL.

From Knights head coach Jen Nerison: “Kasey is very coachable, always wanting to know how to get better each day. She is self-driven, never gives up, has a positive attitude and works hard. Kasey has improved so much throughout the years. She is a great role model off and on the court. She knows how to lighten the mood on the court and make people smile.”

Sydney Lodermeier (Goodhue outside hitter)

252 kills, 28 blocks, 92 digs, 11 aces. All-HVL.

From Wildcats head coach Abbey McNamara: “Sydney really stepped up this year to be a go-to player and leader on the court. Switching to a new position as a junior can be difficult but she welcomed the challenge and worked on improving every day to be a more dynamic offensive player.”

Madisyn Lyons (Red Wing outside hitter)

216 kills, 122 digs, 36 blocks, 10 aces. All-Big Nine Conference honorable mention.

From Wingers head coach Dave Lyons: “Madisyn led the team in kills, was second on the team in digs, led the team in blocks and was fourth in ace serves. Madisyn has improved her net play to be one of the better front court players in the Big Nine.”

Mariah Tipcke (Goodhue setter)

627 set assist, 26 aces, 53 kills, 212 digs. All-HVL honorable mention.

From Wildcats head coach Abbey McNamara: “Mariah did an incredible job of stepping into the starting setter role and directing our offense. Her ability to feed our hitters allowed us to run a more dynamic offense. She was also a force at the serving line as she led our team in aces. She brings an aggressive mentality to all aspects of her game and her competitive drive set the tone both in practice and games. She improved in all areas during the season and she’ll continue to make strides during the off-season.”

HONORABLE MENTIONS

Grace Hall (Cannon Falls outside hitter) 27 aces, 188 kills, 20 blocks, 138 digs. All-HVL honorable mention; Olivia Thomley (Cannon Falls middle hitter) 20 aces, 151 kills, 60 blocks, 49 digs; Haley Lexvold (Goodhue libero) 444 digs, 15 aces, All-HVL honorable mention; Laura Heitman (Lake City outside hitter) 129 kills, 18 aces, 220 digs, All-HVL honorable mention; Abby Ziebell (Lake City setter) 682 set assists, 26 aces, 103 digs, All-HVL honorable mention.

Editor’s note: Nominations from Randolph, Pine Island and Zumbrota-Mazeppa were not received by press time