Volleyball: Beacons deny Knights a title shot

“We talked about in the pregame, them coming in as a one seed and us as a four and they had a lot to prove,” said Concordia Academy head coach Kim Duis. “They're a great team and we knew going into it that it was going to be a battle.”

With the Knights and Beacons going five sets for a state finals berth, Concordia Academy didn't let the pressure get to them as K-W committed eight errors. And capped off by a kill by All-State outside hitter Erin Fallert, the Beacons upset the Knights, returning to the state finals with a five-set victory (25-17, 19-25, 29-27, 22-25, 15-10).

“They didn't let us get on any runs and that was our problem,” said K-W setter Mia Peterson. “They never got down on themselves and they kept pushing and we couldn't respond.”

It was unfamiliar territory for the Knights in the first set as the Beacons went ahead 19-11 before taking a 1-0 lead. K-W had lost the first set just once all year, in a tournament loss to Caledonia on Sept. 17.

“It gave us confidence and made us feel like we can do this,” Erin said. “We may have had doubts going in, but I think we were really fired up and super excited. We didn't get too far ahead of ourselves after the first set, but it gave us confidence.”

While Erin was the focal point of Concordia Academy's attack with 26 kills, she was not the only Beacon that put the ball away as Kira Fallert had 12 kills and Anika Neuman added 11.

“We had to move around a lot in the back row and we had to cover a lot of spots,” said K-W libero Kasey Dummer, who had a team-high 27 digs. “We couldn't stay in one place.”

K-W head coach Jen Nerison added, “They did a nice job of dispersing it to a lot of different hitters up there.”

The start was a bit of a stunner, but the Knights responded with a 20-11 lead in the second before eventually tying the match at 1-1.

“Our energy was really low (to start) then all of a sudden we all realized we were better than what we were playing,” said K-W outside hitter Mara Quam, who finished with a match-high 31 kills to go with 20 digs. “We all just stepped it up.”

The Knights looked like their usual selves in the second set, but Concordia Academy didn't cower. Taking an 11-10 lead after a tip from Kira Fallert, the Beacons looked like they were ready to put the third set away with a 23-18 lead.

A key for Concordia Academy was putting K-W on their heels at the service line to hinder the offense.

“We were able to push them deep and make them go out of system. We even served it to (Megan) Flom and pushed it deep to get her out of the offense instead of letting them pass and letting her get into her offensive rhythm,” Duis said. “That was a key: To keep her off-balance, and then you have an idea that it's going elsewhere so you can play defense and block (other players).”

Quam wasn't going to let the Knights go down 2-1 without a fight as she got six kills at the tail end of the set before Concordia Academy scored two straight on an Erin Fallert kill and a hitting error.

“We were getting frustrated, especially the outsides,” Quam said. “They were touching a lot more of our hits than they were calling. I was getting flustered with it.”

K-W still showed glimmers of the top-ranked team in the state with an 18-11 lead. Eventually, they were able to win the set and bring it to the fifth, but not before the Beacons tied the set at 18-18.

And after trading points early in the fifth, Concordia Academy pulled away for a 6-2 lead before K-W called a timeout.

“We had a lot of energy (going into the fifth) and once we got out onto the court, we lost it right away,” Quam said.

The Knights got as close as three points before Erin finished off the match with a kill, sending Concordia Academy (26-7) to its second-straight state title game.

Flom had 20 kills while Ally Peterson came up with 14 kills for the Knights (33-2). Peterson had 49 set assists, and Maddie McCauley had 14 set assists, 16 digs and a pair of kills.

K-W will face third-seeded Kasson-Mantorville in the third-place game at 1 p.m. Saturday.