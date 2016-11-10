Volleyball: Knights shine in 2A opener

“There was a big spotlight on us and I don't think we were expecting it to feel like that,” said K-W setter Mia Peterson.

“Once we got our nerves out and played our volleyball, we were fine.”

Champion-caliber teams find a way to adjust. And once the Knights got their feet on the ground, nothing was keeping them out of the state semifinals.

Overcoming the slow start, K-W's first appearance at state as a co-op started off swimmingly with a three-set victory over the unseeded Stars on Thursday, 25-21, 25-12, 25-13.

On paper, the Knights looked like a shoo-in, but nobody told that to Holy Angels as they started out with an 11-6 first-set lead.

“I was trying to find the holes and (trying to) stay consistent,” said Stars' right-side hitter Ellie Koontz, who had a team-high seven kills. “Find the floor and try to put the ball down.”

The middle proved to be a tough place to hit for the Knights as the Stars finished the first set with four blocks.

“I didn't think they'd have as big of a block but once I noticed it and knew where to hit it, it got better,” said K-W senior middle hitter Megan Flom, who had 11 kills.

So, K-W moved its attack around on the outside and finally got some sustained offense. Quam had seven of her team-high 15 kills in the first set, including the kill to put the Knights ahead for good at 20-19.

“I tried to set the middle a lot to get their blocker to try and stay on our middles. And after I established the middle then it allowed me to set the ball around and get one-on-ones,” said Peterson, who finished with 29 set assists.

“I thought (Mia) did a good job where if our passes were off and the defense was already set up to defend an outside attack and she threw a ball back to the right-side to throw off their defense,” Knights head coach Jen Nerison said. “That's just smart ball right there.”

From that point on, K-W's ball movement trumped anything Holy Angels' defense could throw at it. The Knights opened the second set with an 18-5 lead. By the time K-W locked up the 2-0 lead, they hit for a .364 hitting percentage with 16 kills compared to four errors.

“We did really good dispersing the ball to all sides of the net,” Quam said. “It made it a lot easier to get around the block and we hit it hard.”

Losing the first set was enough to fluster the Stars. Now that the Knights' offense was clicking, Holy Angels was completely out of sorts.

“You could tell when they were flustered, it was hard for their passers to start setting their really good right side (Koontz),” said Quam, who had a team-high 15 kills to go with seven digs. “That's when you could tell they were off. It made it easier and our team got more confident.”

Nerison added, “We just didn't allow them a lot to set up. They were out of system quite a bit and that was our goal: To move that ball around and not make it easy for them to set up in their offense. They got a nice front row, so it was nice to keep them out of system a lot.”

K-W got another strong opening in the third set with a 12-3 lead, eventually building that to a 21-11 advantage after back-to-back kills from Maddie McCauley and Flom.

“During the second set, I think we were all in shock that we lost and when we started, there were some holes in the blocks or the blocks were a little late, so the back row was running around and hoping to get stops and that caused some distrust in our teammates,” said Holy Angels libero Mackenzie Downes, who had 11 digs on the night. “That never works out.”

“They're really good,” Holy Angels head coach Tom Emanuel said. “And they play clean and we got a little unnerved and couldn't pass the ball very well. … We had to run around a lot in those last two sets.”

McCauley finished with seven kills, 11 set assists and four digs for K-W (33-1) while Ally Peterson came up with six kills. Libero Kasey Dummer had a team-best 11 digs in the victory.

For Holy Angels (27-5), Katie Meckey and Sophie Vass each had three kills, and Emma Benz facilitated the offense with 17 set assists.

At 5 p.m. Friday, the Knights will face the winner of fourth-seeded Concordia Academy and fifth-seeded Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta.