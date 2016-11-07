Volleyball: K-W cashes in, wins section title for first time

“Monkey off the back,” Nerison said after the Knights walked off the floor at Minnesota State Univeristy-Mankato's Taylor Center Saturday night after a four-set victory over the defending state champs, 25-21, 21-25, 25-20, 25-21. “It feels good now but it's going to feel even better because we're not done with what our goal is.”

State was the goal all along, but K-W players and coaches had to admit that knocking off the Tigers after three straight section final losses is what made the Kenyon-Wanamingo co-op's first state berth that much better.

“If it would have been any other team, no, it wouldn't have felt as good,” Nerison said. “We wanted to make a statement.”

Senior libero Kasey Dummer added, “I can't describe it, I'm shaking. We've been waiting for it for so long and we knew this was our year to do it.”

In trying to finally get past fourth-ranked Belle Plaine, the top-ranked Knights had to shut down one of the state's most prolific hitters in Mariena Hayden. Hayden, a University of Nevada-Las Vegas recruit, had five kills in the first set, but the rest of the Tigers' could not hit around K-W's block consistently until the end of the set as the Knights took a 1-0 lead.

“She's a really good hitter and hard to stop. You can't stop her all the time,” said K-W senior middle hitter Megan Flom, who had five blocks along with a team-high 16 kills. “Our defense was good and our block was good against her.”

But Belle Plaine had some momentum towards the end of the first set and after tying the second at 13-13, the Tigers scored five straight points to go ahead 18-13 before eventually pulling away to tie the match.

“We had to just stay on 'em and just stay together,” Nerison said. “We've worked hard for this all season. We came out and the girls did what they had to do.”

And one of the biggest strategies for the Knights was having a well-rounded attack. Along with Flom's 16 kills, Mara Quam had 14 kills and the duo of Corynne Dahl and Ally Peterson each finished with eight.

“The better other people on the team did, the better I did,” said Dahl, who also had three blocks and a .353 hitting percentage. “When I had confidence, I think that brought up everyone else's confidence, too.”

Dummer, who had 16 digs from the back row, added, “It's so helpful when it's not just two players who can put it away. Everyone can help.”

After a kill by Flom ended the third set, the momentum stayed with the Knights as they went up 13-5 after back-to-back blocks from Flom and consecutive hitting errors by the Tigers. Belle Plaine cut the deficit to 20-18 before three straight points from K-W via a service error, a Quam kill and a hitting error.

With every point getting closer to 25, the emotion was bubbling over for the Knights. Each point celebration kept getting louder. And during timeouts, Nerison was high-fiving the players with the force of a Division I swing.

Then when Quam put down the final kill of the match, years of frustration and dormant elation finally erupted for the Knights. The Belle Plaine beast had finally been slain.

“We knew we could do it,” Flom said. “It's amazing we're going to state. … Beating Belle Plaine after three years felt really good.”

For their efforts, the Knights are the top-seeded team in the Class 2A field and will open state play at 5 p.m. Thursday at the Xcel Energy Center against unseeded Holy Angels.