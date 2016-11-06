Football: Maple River dashes K-W's state hopes

But, perhaps the biggest swing was K-W losing both Matthew Houglum and Gavin Roosen to first-half injuries.

“We've been lucky all year with no serious injuries, and I'm hoping these aren't serious either, but they were timely injuries and key injuries that really hurt us, especially since running the ball was difficult today and we had to pass more. And they are two of our top three receivers,” said Knights head coach Jake Wieme. “That took out a big part of what we needed to try to do, and made everything else a little harder.”

Houglum, the coach said, thought he hyperextended his elbow, with Wieme saying that they did not think there was a break. Roosen took a big hit to the head and wasn't feeling right. “With the head, you have to make sure to take care of it,” Wieme said.

The pair finished with just two catches for a combined 13 yards, while Jack Buelke finished 10 of 21 with three interceptions. Roosen did have a touchdown reception called back shortly before being knocked out of the game, and not too long before Houglum was lost making a tackle.

Calvin Steberg was limited to 39 yards on 14 rushes, along with 33 yards on five receptions, with the Knights totaling three first downs, one each rushing, passing and by penalty.

But K-W patched it together for three-and-a-half quarters before Jeff Lewis scored two minutes after Arndt, leaving K-W with 3:14 to make up the 14-point deficit.

“Our defense did great. We had guys step into roles they didn't have yet this year,” Wieme said. “They scored late, and we just finally ran out of gas.”

K-W had been accelerating for two months following a season-opening loss to Goodhue. Playing in the first section final in school history, Wieme is hoping this is a program on the rise.

“I would think it would help. Winning helps everything,” Wieme said. “We've had two good years the last two years. We've got some guys out that haven't been out in the past, so, hopefully, this is a step that helps. And playing a team like Maple River, which is big and fast, I hope that helps our guys realize that we need to get to the weight room and do some offseason things as well.”