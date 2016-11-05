Football: Cougars corralled; Caledonia headed back to state

So when Zumbrota-Mazeppa limited the Warriors to a 13-0 halftime lead, the Cougars figured a big play on offense could sway their way in the upset bid.

But, Caledonia never allowed Z-M’s offense to have its moment.

Limiting the Cougars to 113 yards of total offense, the Warriors are state bound once again with a 27-7 victory in the Section 1AA championship at Rochester Regional Sports Stadium.

“You get only a few shots against them,” said Z-M head coach Darin Raasch. “We dropped one and we had a couple opportunities we couldn’t capitalize on and versus Caledonia, you can’t do that.”

After getting roughed up in Week 5 against the Warriors, 47-0, the Cougars changed their defensive front and found success in shutting down the run game. Caledonia Running back Ben McCabe was limited to 96 yards rushing on 26 carries. And while Owen King was able to throw for 141 yards in the first half, it was an erratic two quarters, going 7 of 19. He finished 15 of 32 for 302 yards in the air.

“We tried to keep the momentum from the last two games going,” said senior linebacker Landon Rauen, who had a team-high 12 tackles. “(Slowing down Caledonia) was all about keeping to our assignments, trying to not get too crazy and executing.”

“They’re a great football team and we held them to the fewest points they’ve scored all season,” Raasch said. “The defense played well, all things considered, and that was a feather in our cap.”

Caledonia’s first-half scores came when King connected with Andrew Greguson from 10 yards out in the first quarter, followed by a 3-yard King run with 27 seconds left before halftime.

Down two scores at half, Z-M figured it had a puncher’s chance.

“We’d been in that position before,” Rauen said. “We knew we could hang with them but it was tough on offense all night.”

Then just 32 seconds into the second half, Caledonia (11-0) found its big play on offense, halting any comeback attempt as King hit Sam Barthel for a 61-yard touchdown pass to make it 20-0.

And with the way the Warriors’ defense was swarming to the ball, Z-M didn’t look like it was stuck in the mud for three quarters. The Cougars (8-3) looked like they were stuck in cement as they got just two yards of total offense in the first half with no first downs.

“They’re so tough and fast,” Raasch said of the Warriors’ defense. “They bring so much heat.”

Caledonia added one more score in the fourth quarter when King hit Greguson from 10 yards out. And when Z-M finally got the ball moving, it was through the air, capped off by an 18-yard touchdown pass from Isaiah Stueber to Kevin Niebuhr with under two minutes to play. Sixty-five of Z-M’s 113 offensive yards came on the final drive.

Stueber was 11 of 20 passing for 136 yards and one interception but was sacked five times. Niebuhr was the favorite target with eight catches for 127 yards. The Cougars had minus-23 yards rushing. Jacob Bennett finished with 11 tackles and a fumble recovery in the second half.

The top-ranked Warriors kept their perfect season intact, but the Cougars’ defense didn’t walk off the field completely defeated.

And after transforming a three-win team into a section finalist, Z-M’s hope is the program is there to one day usurp Caledonia and reach state for the first time since 1996.

“We had a tremendous off-season and that’s where it began. There’s some great young men in the program,” Raasch said. “We can do a lot of that. We are chalk full of good young men. We’re right where we want to go.”