Volleyball: K-W advances to section final

The Knights, who cruised in the final 25-15, 25-9, 25-12, will face Belle Plaine at 8 p.m. Saturday at Minnesota State University, Mankato.

Leading the way offensively against St. Peter was Mara Quam and her 22 kills. Megan Flom added 11 kills, while Mia Peterson did most of the help with 24 assists. Quam also had a team-high 18 digs, with Kasey Dummer adding 12.

Last year, Belle Plaine beat K-W, 3-1, in the final, the third-straight year the Tigers had ended the Knights' season a win away from the state tournament.

On Tuesday, K-W ousted Tri-City United in straight sets, 25-14, 25-18, 25-10. As ususal, Quam (15) and Flom (13) led in kills, and Peterson's 32 assists were tops on the team. Dummer's 15 digs were the Knights' most, with Quam's 12 coming next.