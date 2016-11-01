Football: K-W headed to first section final

The game was pushed back to Monday after NRHEG's first-round game was moved from Tuesday to Wednesday due to lightning.

The second-seeded Knights used the passing game to take a 14-0 halftime lead. The first score came at the 10-minute, 41-second mark of the second quarter when Jack Beulke hit Matthew Houglum for a 15-yard pass. Then with 1:01 to go before halftime, Beulke hit Calvin Steberg for a 12-yard score, followed by a Beulke-to-Gavin Roosen 2-point conversion pass.

Early in the third, the third-seeded Panthers (7-3) got on the board for the first time when Sam Prigge found Sawyer Vanmeldeghem open for a 43-yard touchdown pass. While the aerial attack helped NRHEG early in the quarter, K-W struck on defense later on as Houglum snatched the ball for an interception and ran 66 yards for a score to make it 21-6 with 2:30 in the third.

The Panthers got one more score with 2:09 remaining in the third when Perry Peterson crossed the goal line on a 1-yard run.

While the total yardage was close (232 for K-W, 201 for NRHEG), the Knights' defense gave up just six first downs in the game while coming up with four interceptions – from Houglum, Tyler Ryan, Roosen and Bradley Kish.

Beulke completed 8 of 16 passes for 87 yards and two interceptions. Steberg rushed for 81 yards on 30 attempts and also led K-W in receiving with three catches for 34 yards.

Prigge threw for 136 yards on 5 of 14 passing, with Vanmeldeghem hauling in three balls for 67 yards. Peterson was the Panthers' top rusher with 41 yards on 10 carries.

At 1 p.m. Saturday at New Ulm High School, the Knights (9-1) will face top-seeded Maple River for the Section 2AA championship. Maple River (8-2) advanced after beating fourth-seeded Blue Earth Area 21-13 on Monday.