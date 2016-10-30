Football: Z-M shuts down Triton, advances to 1AA finals

With the weather limiting Z-M's passing attack to just four attempts, the team got on the board at the 9-minute, 34-second mark of the first quarter when Caden Steffen ran in the end zone from 5 yards out. Then at 8:24 of the second, Steffen scored on the ground again with a 7-yard run. Steffen ran for 58 yards on 13 carries, trailing teammate Maverick Jackson's 79 yards on 16 carries.

Already up by two scores, the Cougars made it a 21-0 game with 33 seconds remaining before halftime when quarterback Isaiah Stueber connected with Jacob Niebuhr for a 17-yard touchdown pass. Stueber was 2-for-4 passing for 49 yards.

The visiting Cobras would not reach the end zone until the 5:47 mark of the fourth quarter when Calvin Johnson punched in a 1-yard touchdown run on his only carry of the game. Levi Smith was Triton's top runner with 68 yards on 14 carries, followed by Anthony Avery's 36 yards on 14 attempts.

With the win, the Cougars (8-2) are set to face top-seeded and top-ranked Caledonia for the section title at 8 p.m. Friday at Rochester. The Warriors (10-0) reached the finals after beating Lewiston-Altura on Saturday, 49-14. Z-M and Caledonia met back on Week 5, with the Warriors shutting out the Cougars 47-0.