Football: Lourdes pulls away from Pine Island

After beating the Panthers, the Eagles will head to the section title game, set for 8 p.m. on Saturday Nov. 5 against second-seeded Cannon Falls.

At the 6-minute, 25-second mark of the first quarter, Lourdes got on the board when Carter Greguson broke loose for a 21-yard touchdown run. With 37 seconds to go in the opening quarter, Pine Island quarterback Keegan Majerus ran in a score from nine yards out. The Panthers could not convert on the point after, keeping the Eagles ahead 7-6.

Over the second and third quarters, Lourdes would pull away with four straight touchdowns, starting with a Jake Groteboer 3-yard run and a Noah Hillman 14-yard run in the second quarter. Up 21-6 at halftime, the Eagles increased that lead to 35-6 in the third with a 2-yard run via Brenden Trahan and a 50-yard sprint from Greguson.

The Panthers' final score came with 3:28 left to play as Majerus connected with Joe Bauer for a 1-yard touchdown pass. Jake Navratil scored on the 2-point conversion to make it 35-14.

Majerus was 8 of 17 passing for 66 yards, one touchdown and one interception, with Navratil being his top receiver with three catches for 41 yards. On the ground, Brady Braaten led Pine Island with 36 yards on 14 attempts.

For the Eagles, Greguson had 148 yards on 16 rushing attempts, followed by 30 yards on seven carries for Hillman.

Pine Island ends the year with a 4-6 record.

