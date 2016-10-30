Volleyball: Stewartville upends Cannon Falls in 1AA-West semis
ROCHESTER – For the fifth straight year, Cannon Falls' season came to an end in the Section 1AA-West semifinals after the fourth-seeded Bombers took a three-set loss to the sub-section's top seed Stewartville, 25-14, 29-27, 26-24.
The Tigers will compete for the sub-section championship at 7:30 p.m. Thursday against No. 2-seeded Kasson-Mantorville. Cannon Falls ends the 2016 season with a 13-17 record.
