    Volleyball: Stewartville upends Cannon Falls in 1AA-West semis

    By resports Today at 1:05 a.m.

    ROCHESTER – For the fifth straight year, Cannon Falls' season came to an end in the Section 1AA-West semifinals after the fourth-seeded Bombers took a three-set loss to the sub-section's top seed Stewartville, 25-14, 29-27, 26-24.

    The Tigers will compete for the sub-section championship at 7:30 p.m. Thursday against No. 2-seeded Kasson-Mantorville. Cannon Falls ends the 2016 season with a 13-17 record.

    For more on the match, check back at www.republican-eagle.com on Sunday.

    resports
    The Red Wing Republican Eagle covers local sports in Goodhue County and surrounding areas. 
    sports@republican-eagle.com
    (651) 301-7878
