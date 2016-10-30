Football: Fillmore Central edges Goodhue late in 1A semis

Tied 14-14 with 2 minutes, 46 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter, the Falcons sealed the victory when Sam Peters got an interception near midfield and went 47 yards for a touchdown return. Fillmore Central got some insurance with 1:08 left when Josh Peters raced 81 yards for a touchdown.

The Falcons opened the game with a 2-yard touchdown run from quarterback Riley Means at 8:33 in the first quarter.

Goodhue responded in the second when Jack Gadient hit Mariano Bigalk for a 15-yard touchdown pass with 3:41 before halftime. But six seconds before the teams went into the locker room for intermission, the Falcons took a 14-7 lead after Sam Peters ran in a 17-yard score.

After a scoreless third quarter, the Wildcats managed to tie the game at 14-14 at 7:43 of the fourth quarter when Gadient threw his second touchdown pass of the game, 12 yards out to Ryan Schoenfelder.

With Goodhue held to five yards rushing, including 10 for leading rusher Mason Huemann on 12 carries, Gadient went 17 of 38 passing for 266 yards, two touchdowns and four interceptions. Bigalk was the leading receiver with four catches and 101 yards. Schoenfelder had four catches for 53 yards, and Bailee O'Reilly caught four balls out of the backfield for 31 yards.

For Fillmore Central, Sam Peters ran the ball 10 times for a game-high 113 yards while Means had 16 carries for 50 yards and Brady Ristau carried 15 times for 91 yards. The Falcons finished with 292 yards on the ground.

Fillmore Central will play for the section title at 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5 against top-seeded Rushford-Peterson, which advanced with a 41-12 win against Blooming Prairie Saturday.

Goodhue finishes the 2016 season with a 7-3 record.