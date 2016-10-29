Football: Cannon Falls outmuscles Lake City in 1AAA semis

With the victory, Cannon Falls (6-4) will face top seed Rochester Lourdes for a state berth at 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5 in Rochester.

The Tigers' first play from scrimmage resulted in points as Marc Kjos hit Mitch Marien on a wheel route for a 67-yard passing touchdown for a 6-0 lead.

From there, it was all Cannon Falls on the ground.

At the 5-minute, 14-second mark of the first quarter, Andrew Egge helped give the Bombers an 8-6 lead with a 15-yard touchdown run. Then, Mason Hofstedt scored the first of three rushing touchdowns at 4:58 of the second quarter from 19 yards out, building a 14-6 halftime lead.

Just after halftime, Cannon Falls increased its lead when quarterback Chase Reber crossed the goal line on a 1-yard quarterback sneak.

With the game in hand, Hofstedt cranked out two third-quarter rushing touchdowns from 79 and 14 yards to cap off a record night. Hofstedt broke an 11-year-old school record with 357 rushing yards on 26 carries. Nick Anderson set the previous record with 286 rushing yards in 2005.

