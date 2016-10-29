Search
    Football: Cannon Falls outmuscles Lake City in 1AAA semis

    By Joe Brown on Oct 29, 2016 at 11:40 p.m.
    CANNON FALLS – For the third time in six years, Cannon Falls finds itself in a section final after the second-seeded Bombers disposed of sixth-seeded Lake City 36-6 Saturday in the Section 1AAA semifinals at John Burch Park.

    With the victory, Cannon Falls (6-4) will face top seed Rochester Lourdes for a state berth at 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5 in Rochester.

    The Tigers' first play from scrimmage resulted in points as Marc Kjos hit Mitch Marien on a wheel route for a 67-yard passing touchdown for a 6-0 lead.

    From there, it was all Cannon Falls on the ground.

    At the 5-minute, 14-second mark of the first quarter, Andrew Egge helped give the Bombers an 8-6 lead with a 15-yard touchdown run. Then, Mason Hofstedt scored the first of three rushing touchdowns at 4:58 of the second quarter from 19 yards out, building a 14-6 halftime lead.

    Just after halftime, Cannon Falls increased its lead when quarterback Chase Reber crossed the goal line on a 1-yard quarterback sneak.

    With the game in hand, Hofstedt cranked out two third-quarter rushing touchdowns from 79 and 14 yards to cap off a record night. Hofstedt broke an 11-year-old school record with 357 rushing yards on 26 carries. Nick Anderson set the previous record with 286 rushing yards in 2005.

    Joe Brown

    Joe Brown is the sports editor for the Red Wing Republican Eagle. Previously, he worked at the Marshall Independent and the St. Cloud Times. For updates on local sports, follow Joe on Twitter at @RE_JBrown.

    JBrown@republican-eagle.com
    (651) 301-7878
