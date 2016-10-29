Search
    Volleyball: Tigers fall in five-set heartbreaker

    By Joe Brown on Oct 29, 2016 at 11:17 p.m.
    Lake City's Julia Anderson leans down for a dig during Saturday's Section 1AA-East semifinal match against St. Charles at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester. (Republican Eagle photo by Joe Brown)1 / 2
    Lake City's Laura Heitman (right) takes a swing against a pair of St. Charles blockers during Saturday's Section 1AA-East semifinal match at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester. (Republican Eagle photo by Joe Brown)2 / 2

    ROCHESTER – In the second match of the season, Lake City went the distance with St. Charles, ultimately winning in five sets.

    On Saturday, in the Section 1AA-East semifinals, the Tigers and Saints went five sets again. And this time, the Saints returned the favor and sent Lake City home for the season, 24-26, 25-20, 19-25, 25-22, 17-15.

    With the win, the third-seeded Saints will face the sub-section's top seed, Plainview-Elgin-Millville, at 7:30 p.m. Thursday for the East championship.

    Second-seeded Lake City ends the season at 11-14.

    For more on the match, check back on www.republican-eagle.com on Sunday.

    Joe Brown

    Joe Brown is the sports editor for the Red Wing Republican Eagle.

    JBrown@republican-eagle.com
    (651) 301-7878
