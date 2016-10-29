Volleyball: Tigers fall in five-set heartbreaker
1 / 2
2 / 2
ROCHESTER – In the second match of the season, Lake City went the distance with St. Charles, ultimately winning in five sets.
On Saturday, in the Section 1AA-East semifinals, the Tigers and Saints went five sets again. And this time, the Saints returned the favor and sent Lake City home for the season, 24-26, 25-20, 19-25, 25-22, 17-15.
With the win, the third-seeded Saints will face the sub-section's top seed, Plainview-Elgin-Millville, at 7:30 p.m. Thursday for the East championship.
Second-seeded Lake City ends the season at 11-14.
For more on the match, check back on www.republican-eagle.com on Sunday.