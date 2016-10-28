Football: Mable-Canton drops Randolph from 9-Man bracket

The Rockets (3-6) rushed for minus-27 yards, and had to put the ball in the air 40 times. Andrew Wenstrom completed 20 passes for 273 yards and a second-quarter touchdown to Grant Otte. But M-C scored three times each in the first and second quarters, and once more each in the third and fourth.

Otte finished with six receptions for 120 yards, and Calvin Stoesz had four catches for 56 yards.

Cougar running back Talon Peterson had 11 carries for 229 yards and three touchdowns, with teammate Brenden Kearns adding 146 yards and three scores on 25 carries. All 451 yards M-C had were on the ground.