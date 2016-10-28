Volleyball: Cannon Falls sets up showdown with Stewartville
Cannon Falls wanted revenge on Rochester Lourdes after a regular-season loss to the Eagles. On Thursday, the Bombers got what they sought, beating Lourdes 3-2 (25-20, 25-23, 21-25, 25-11) in the Sub-section 1AA West quarterfinals.
Tatum Pickar had six ace serves and 33 digs, while Grace Hall led Cannon Falls with 14 kills. Bombers Molly Bowen and Olivia Thomley each had 11 kills, and Kara Loeschke had 32 assists.
Fourth-seeded Cannon Falls (13-16) will face top-seeded Stewartville (19-9) at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.