Volleyball: Cannon Falls sets up showdown with Stewartville

Tatum Pickar had six ace serves and 33 digs, while Grace Hall led Cannon Falls with 14 kills. Bombers Molly Bowen and Olivia Thomley each had 11 kills, and Kara Loeschke had 32 assists.

Fourth-seeded Cannon Falls (13-16) will face top-seeded Stewartville (19-9) at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.