Volleyball: Lake City moves on with win over Chatfield
After a battle in the first set, Lake City coasted to a 3-0 (30-28, 25-7, 25-11) victory over Chatfield on Thursday in the Sub-section 1AA East tournament.
Danalyn Jostock had a team-high 27 kills for the Tigers, with Abbey Ziebell handing out 35 set assists. Julia Anderson came through with six ace serves and 25 digs in the win.
Second-seeded Lake City (11-13) will face third-seeded St. Charles (15-9) at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.