Volleyball: Grand Meadow edges Goodhue

Grand Meadow won the first set 25-13, but Goodhue responded with consecutive 25-12 wins in the second and third. The Superlarks took the fourth, 25-20, before closing out the match with a 16-14 final set win.

Sydney Lodermeier had 17 kills for the Wildcats, and Mikayla Peterson had nine. Mariah Tipcke had 41 of Goodhue's 44 set assists while also recording 28 digs. Megan Ryan and Haley Lexvold each had 25 digs in the loss.

The Wildcats end the season with an 11-17 record.