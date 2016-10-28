Volleyball: K-W slams Waseca

After taking the first set 25-17, and the second, 25-26, the Knights put both feet on the gas pedal, throttling the Bluejays 25-1 in the third.

Megan Flom led the attack with 15 kills. Mara Quam had 11 points, and Ally Peterson had 10. Mia Peterson dished out 28 assists and three ace serves.

K-W (29-1) will face fourth-seeded Tri-City United (9-12) at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Mankato East High School.