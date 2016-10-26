Football: K-W runs over Medford in 2AA quarterfinals

At the 9-minute, 49-second mark of the first quarter, Bradley Kish (7 rushes, 61 yards) put the Knights ahead 7-0 with a 18-yard touchdown run.

From that point, Calvin Steberg led K-W's ground game while the Tigers could only sit back and watch. Running for 345 yards on 21 attempts, Steberg scored on runs from 87, 62, 85, 37 and 22 yards out.

Down 28-6, Medford's aerial attack cut the deficit to 28-24 thanks to touchdown passes of 5 and 9 yards from Javis VonRuden to Tye Devoe. Then with 11:12 left to play, the Tigers made it a one-score game when VonRuden hit Marcus DeLeon from 20 yards out for a score. VonRuden was 29 of 51 passing for 346 yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions, from K-W's Cole Johnson and Zachary Baumgartner. Devoe was Medford's top receiver with 11 catches for 139 yards and three scores.

That's when Steberg came through in the clutch with a pair of touchdowns in the final four minutes of the game.

Winners of their last eight games, the Knights will stay at home for the section semifinals against either third-seeded New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva or sixth-seeded Waterville-Elysian-Morristown. NRHEG led 6-0 with 1:31 left to play before play was suspended due to lightning. The game will pick back up at 7 p.m. Wednesday.