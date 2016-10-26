Football: Tigers stun PEM in Section 1AAA shootout

Lake City jumped out to a 6-0 first-quarter lead when Parker Schurhammer caught a Marc Kjos pass and went in the end zone with a 12-yard score.

That was just the start of Schurhammer's day as he finished with seven touchdowns (five rushing, one receiving, one kick return) and 290 yards of total offense (278 yards on 23 carries, one catch, 12 yards).

In the second, the Tigers (2-7) outscored the Bulldogs 38-22, with Lake City getting a 5-yard touchdown run from Schurhammer, a 17-yard run from Schurhammer, a 69-yard kick return from Schurhammer, and a pair of Kjos-to-Mitch Marien passes from 52 and 51 yards out. For PEM (3-6), Joe Miller scored on a 6-yard run, Derrick Cannon Jr. had an 83-yard kick return and Eddy Martinez Sosa ran in a 21-yard score.

Schurhammer, who had 121 first-quarter rushing yards and 195 yards on the ground by halftime, scored from 15 and 12 yards away in the third quarter to help build a 58-28 lead. Martinez Sosa got a 3-yard touchdown run in the third, then Derek Lockwood opened the fourth with a 6-yard run into the end zone. With 8:12 to play, Schurhammer crossed the end zone for the final time with a 51-yard touchdown run. The final score of the game came via 1-yard run by PEM's Andrew Meyer.

For the Tigers, Marien had two catches for 103 yards to go with 54 rushing yards on 10 attempts. Kjos ran for 55 yards on six attempts while also passing for 115 yards and three touchdowns on 3 of 5 attempts.

Lake City will try to keep up its bracket-busting ways Saturday in the section semifinals against second-seeded Cannon Falls, which beat seventh-seeded La Crescent 24-14 on Tuesday. The Tigers will try to avenge a 52-6 Week 6 loss to the Bombers.