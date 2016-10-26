Football: Panthers prevail on the road over TCU

The Panthers' Brady Braaten scored twice for the Panthers, with the first coming at the 3-minute, 18-second mark of the first quarter on an 18-yard run. Finishing the game with 159 yards on 25 carries, Braaten got into the end zone on a 13-yard scamper with 2:53 left before halftime to make it a 14-0 lead heading into halftime.

Then with the Titans backed up onto their 1-yard line in the third, Pine Island's Alex Aarsvold tackled Peyton Collins in the end zone for a safety.

With 4:41 to play, TCU (2-7) cut the gap to 16-6 with a 40-yard pass from Collins to Justin Kopet but could not capitalize on the momentum to complete the comeback.

For the Panthers (4-5), Keegan Majerus completed 8 of 11 passes for 82 yards and an interception, with Joe Bauer catching three balls for 28 yards and Jake Navratil snagging three catches for 24 yards. On defense, Bauer led the way with 7 ½ tackles, followed by four tackles for Aarsvold, all for loss.

Collins threw for 138 yards on 10 of 31 passing for the Titans, with Kopet tallying 73 yards on two catches.

With the victory, Pine Island heads to top-seeded and third-ranked Rochester Lourdes, which had a first-round bye.