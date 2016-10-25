Football: Bombers plow through La Crescent in 1AAA opener

Scoring 24 straight points to open the game, the Bombers (5-4) got on the board the first time with a safety after the Lancers' quarterback slipped in the end zone. Then at the 5-minute mark of the first quarter, Cannon Falls' run game reached the end zone with a 2-yard score from Mason Hofstedt.

With 6:48 left before halftime, Hayden Strain (11 carries, 42 yards) built the Bombers' first-half lead to 18-0 after a 2-yard touchdown run.

Cannon Falls' final score came from Hofstedt as the team's leading rusher (22 carries, 185 yards) scored for the second time from 12 yards out.

In the final three minutes of the game, La Crescent (0-9) tacked on a pair of scores with a 20-yard pass from Brandon Larson to Ben Nelson, and a 3-yard run from Jake Knutson.

In addition to Hofstedt and Strain, Liam Franken ran the ball nine times for 42 yards. Chase Reber was 1 of 2 passing for 30 yards, hitting Gavin Gates for his lone completion. On defense, Carlton Lindow led Cannon Falls with five tackles.

Winners of four of its last five, the Bombers return John Burch Park Saturday to face sixth-seeded Lake City, which advanced after upsetting No. 3 seed Plainview-Elgin-Millville 64-42. Back in Week 6, the Bombers cruised to a 52-6 win over the Tigers in Cannon Falls.