Football: Z-M moves on as defense comes up big again

The defensive score came with 4 minutes, 8 seconds left in the game when Jacob Niebuhr recovered a fumble by the Eagles' Marcus Otomo and went 34 yards for the touchdown.

Scoreless after the first half, Z-M (7-2) broke the scoreless tie at the 6:28 mark of the third with a 2-yard touchdown run by Maverick Jackson. The point after was no good, which opened the door for Dover-Eyota when Otomo ran in a 4-yard score as time expired in the third quarter. After a successful PAT by Christian Fernandez, the Eagles led 7-6 with a quarter left before Niebuhr and the Cougars' defense sealed the victory.

Aside from the defensive touchdown, Z-M's defense limited Dover-Eyota to 138 yards of total offense and 2.7 yards per rushing attempt.

Four Z-M players had double-digit carries, led by Caden Steffen's 16 attempts for 87 yards. Jacob Bennett had 12 attempts for 46 yards, and Jackson carried the ball 10 times for 45 yards. The passing game struggled in the wind and rain as Isaiah Stueber was 4 of 12 for 39 yards and four interceptions.

For the Eagles (2-7), Isaac Bushman was the leading rusher with 41 yards on 17 attempts while Otomo had 38 yards on 13 carries.

Z-M is back at home Saturday for a section semifinal matchup against third-seeded Triton. The Cobras, who lost to the Cougars 26-24 in Week 2, reached Saturday's showdown with Z-M after beating Chatfield 27-21. Triton will come into the semifinals on a five-game winning streak.