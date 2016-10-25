Football: Goodhue shuts out W-K to advance

With 50 seconds to go in the first quarter, Goodhue got on the board for the first time when Mason Huemann crossed the goal line from one yard out. The score would remain 7-0 at halftime.

It took until the 5:14 mark of the third quarter for the Wildcats to score again when on fourth down, Jack Gadient hit Nick Thomforde with a pass. Thomforde backed his way into the end zone for an 18-yard score.

Then with 5:04 to play, Goodhue (7-2) added one more score when Casey Ryan, who had a team-high 107 rushing yards on 16 carries, reached the end zone on a 6-yard run.

Huemann ran the ball seven times for 58 yards while Bailee O'Reilly had nine carries for 52 yards. Gadient was 8 of 14 passing for 77 yards, one touchdown and one interception. Mariano Bigalk was the Wildcats' top receiver with five catches for 37 yards. Goodhue ran the ball for 236 yards, compared to 139 for W-K.

Cooper Holtorf led the Falcons (3-6) with 69 rushing yards on 18 carries while Jamie Hewitt rushed for 48 yards on 12 attempts.

In the Section 1A semifinals Saturday, Goodhue will head to Harmony in a rematch of last year's section title game against second-seeded Fillmore Central. Second-seeded and fifth-ranked Fillmore Central (8-1) advanced Tuesday after beating seventh-seeded Hayfield 55-7. Fillmore Central already owns a victory over the Wildcats this year, 10-7 in Week 3.