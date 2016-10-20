Football: Rockets end regular season on high note

After going up 8-0 after Ratzlaff's fumble recovery, Andrew Wenstrom made it a 14-0 game when he found Grant Otte for a 25-yard touchdown pass. Then in the fourth, Justin Wille, who led Randolph with 95 rushing yards on 16 carries, punched in a 1-yard run over the goal line for a 22-0 lead.

The Cardinals' lone score came when Jackson Hockens went 70 yards on a kick return for a score.

Wenstrom was 15 of 23 passing for 168 yards and one touchdown and also ran for 33 yards on 14 attempts. Calvin Gunderson had a team-high seven catches for 51 yards, all in the first quarter before leaving the game due to injury. Otte had three catches for a team-best 64 yards, and Calvin Stoesz hauled in four balls for 39 yards.

On defense, Levi Stein finished with eight tackles, two sacks and three tackles for loss for the Rockets (3-5, 3-5 East). Joey Werner finished with seven tackles, including three for loss, and a team-record three sacks as Randolph came up with nine sacks in the victory.

The Rockets limited LeRoy-Ostrander's offense to seven rushing yards and 86 total yards on offense.

With the win, Randolph got the sixth seed in Section 1-9-Man and managed to avoid playing the top two 9-man teams in the state in Grand Meadow and Spring Grove. They will instead travel to Mabel-Canton to take on the third-seeded Cougars (6-2). Back in Week 4, Mabel-Canton held off the Rockets for a 46-40 victory.