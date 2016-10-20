Football: Cannon Falls sets up rematch vs. La Crescent

Hofstedt carried the ball 22 times for 249 yards and two touchdowns, including the opening score of the game. Liam Frankin and Hayden Strain also had rushing touchdowns, and Carter Reber hit Carlton Lindow for another score as Cannon Falls (4-4) hoped to wrap up the No. 2 seed in the Section 1AAA playoffs.

Reber completed just two of his six passes for 36 yards, also connecting with Andrew Egge for 22 yards.

The Bombers dominance on defense was evident in the passing game with Hofstedt, Egge, Gavin Gates, Jake Christianson, Gage Hildebrandt and Max Bowen all intercepting a pass.

The playoffs begin Tuesday, with Cannon Falls likely welcoming the Lancers to John Burch Park.