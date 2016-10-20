Football: Lake City loses fifth-straight game

Matt Winkle had three of those scores, and hit Cole Marshall on a 64-yard pass for the other. Lake City's Parker Schurhammer had a 48-yard touchdown run near the end of the opening frame, but Nathan Braun and Josh Maynard answered in the second with scoring runs of their own for a 42-6 halftime lead.

Tiger Aidan Creeley scored once each in the third and fourth to close the scoring.

Schurhammer had 81 yards on 10 carries, with teammate Marc Kjos hitting on 4 of 13 passes for 18 yards.

Winkle had 109 yards on eight runs, with Ethan Shea adding 94 yards on six carries. Winkle threw just three passes, but connected on all of them for 122 yards, two of which went to Marshall for 85 yards.

Lake City (1-7) will hit the road for the quarterfinals of the Section 1AAA playoffs. The Tigers will be on the road, but the opponent has yet to be determined.