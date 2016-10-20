The Z-M offense got things started when Isaiah Stueber hit Jacob Niebuhr for a 23-yard touchdown pass at the 4-minute, 39-second mark of the first quarter. Then with 2:51 in the first, Bennett got his first interception for a score to help make it a 13-0 Cougar lead.

With 17 seconds before halftime, Brady Braaten and the Panthers (3-5, 2-5 White) cut the deficit to 13-8 after a 1-yard touchdown run, followed by a successful pass for the 2-point conversion.

After a scoreless third quarter, Jackson raced to the end zone after an interception to make it a 20-8 Z-M lead with 5:18 to play. On the ensuing kickoff, Pine Island cut the gap to 20-15 after Joe Bauer had an 89-yard kickoff return for a touchdown.

The Cougars (6-2, 5-2 White) secured the victory when, with 1:39 to go, Bennett got his second pick-six of the night, putting the score at 26-15. The Panthers got a last-minute touchdown when quarterback Keegan Majerus found Josh Milbrandt for a 9-yard score.

Stueber completed 12 of 23 passes for 154 yards and a score while Majerus went 14 of 31 for 101 yards, one touchdown and four interceptions. Braaten led all runners with 113 yards on 35 attempts while Z-M's top rusher was Stueber with eight yards on two tries. Niebuhr hauled in seven catches for 108 yards for the Cougars. Derek Fall and Bauer both had four catches for the Panthers, reeling in 40 and 36 yards, respectively.

Both teams begin postseason play on Tuesday with Z-M playing in Section 1AA and Pine Island in 1AAA.