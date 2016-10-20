Football: K-W secures sub-district title

Calvin Steberg, who finished the night with 276 rushing yards on 20 carries, reached the end zone at the 10-minute, 28-second mark of the first quarter with a 59-yard run. Then in the final 3:39 of the opening quarter, the Knights scored three more times with a 40-yard pass from Jack Beulke to Gavin Roosen, a 48-yard TD run from Steberg and another Beulke-Roosen connection from 15 yards out.

Down four scores, the Awesome Blossoms scored for the first time with 5:15 before halftime when Seth Peterson hit Wyatt Grundmeier for a 13-yard touchdown pass. Steberg hit another big play with a 78-yard touchdown run to make it 33-7 before Blooming Prairie made it 33-14 at halftime with a 17-yard scoring pass from Peterson to Lucas Noble.

With the game well in hand, K-W got its third passing touchdown of the game at 6:27 in the third when Beulke found Roosen one more time from 31 yards out. In the fourth, Beulke used his leg for three points with a 26-yard field goal. Beulke completed 7 of 15 passes for 172 yards, with Roosen hauling in five catches for 154 yards.

The Knights (7-1, 7-0 West) begin postseason play in the Section 2AA tournament on Tuesday.