Football: Last-minute TD helps Goodhue upset No. 4 R-P

After all, it's hard to feel tired after you helped lead your team to an undefeated Rushford-Peterson squad that was ranked fourth in Class 1A.

“We were able to run the ball on Rushford and that's what we're all about: Ground and pound. And I think it showed tonight,” Huemann, a junior halfback/linebacker said.

With touchdown runs of 5, 1 and 1 yard out, Huemann's biggest punch-in came with 26.4 seconds to go when he scored on another 1-yard run. A Mariano Bigalk extra point put Goodhue ahead by seven. R-P could only get the ball to midfield before time expired, letting the Wildcats leave their home field with a 28-21 Mid-Southeast East District victory while adding a huge boost to their Section 1A resume.

“It was a lot of fun tonight,” said Goodhue junior tight end/defensive end Ryan Schoenfelder. “We finally played the way we want to play with mistake-free football. That really helped us.”

Wildcats head coach Tony Poncelet added, “Very proud of these guys. The effort that it takes to beat a team as good as Rushford-Peterson, just very proud of these guys.”

Tied at 21-21 after three quarters, Goodhue (6-2, 5-2 East) had two previous drives stall in Trojan territory. The third time around, the Wildcats drove 56 yards before finally taking their first lead of the night.

“We had momentum the whole time,” Huemann said. “(The misses) kept fueling us.”

The first 24 minutes of game time was spent by both teams' running backs – Huemann for Goodhue and Noah Carlson for R-P – throwing haymakers at the opposing squad. Carlson opened the game with a 22-yard scamper to the end zone at the 7-minute, 10-second mark before Huemann followed that with a 5-yard touchdown. With the game tied 7-7 after a quarter, Carlson scored a pair of touchdowns in the second, from 1 and 6 yards out, helping the Trojans to a 21-13 halftime lead.

“He's fast and gets outside really fast,” Schoenfelder said. “You just have to keep contain on him.”

Goodhue opened the second half with a 12-play 71-yard drive that culminated with Huemann scoring his third touchdown of the game. It was the point after that changed the game.

Looking to tie the game, Wildcats quarterback Jack Gadient rolled right and found enough room to get across the goal line to make it 21-21. And on the conversion, Carlson, a safety for R-P, was hurt on the play. After rushing for 158 yards and three touchdowns on 25 attempts, all in the first half, Carlson did not return to the game.

“We over-ran him early, we were kind of jacked up. Once we settled down and did our assignments, we settled down defensively,” Poncelet said. “When he got hurt, that changes their offense, obviously, but hopefully he's all right. He's one of the best athletes in the state and he's a great kid. That's more important.”

In his absence, the Trojans (7-1, 6-1 East) got just 60 yards of offense the rest of the way, with 57 of those coming on three receptions from Lukas Rasmussen on Landon Skalet passes.

With R-P sputtering, Goodhue kept feeding their workhorse while sprinkling in some timely passes from Gadient, who was 14 of 21 for 154 yards and two interceptions. His favorite targets was Schoenfelder, who had seven grabs for 79 yards, and Taylor Buck with four catches for 40 yards.

“We just work on that stuff after practice. I'm just lucky I can be that guy they trust and go to,” Schoenfelder said.

But when the Wildcats needed a sure thing, they went to Huemann. Running the sweep play for most of the night, the Goodhue offensive line bulldozed the Trojans' front and Huemann leveled any defenders who dared stand in his way.

“We have a really good connection with the line. If we see someone cracking in, just go to the outside on that. It changed from play to play and I looked to see if there was a cutback open,” Huemann said.

Now, the question is how does Wednesday's win boost Goodhue's postseason fortunes. The Wildcats beat an undefeated R-P squad but has losses against Fillmore Central and Lewiston-Altura, a non-section opponent. Fillmore Central lost to R-P in Week 2 while going 7-1 like the Trojans. And like Goodhue, Blooming Prairie ended the regular season at 6-2, but lost its regular-season finale to Kenyon-Wanamingo.

Regardless of the seeding, which should come out by Thursday morning, the Wildcats' Week 8 performance proved that a section title still has to run through Goodhue.

“For the seniors to win like this on senior night, I'm so proud of these guys,” Poncelet said. “There's some guys that you'll never read their name in the paper that are having great seasons and I love watching it.”