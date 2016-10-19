Led by Carl Kozlowski's first-place time of 16 minutes, 14.7 seconds and Mitchell Mund's second-place time of 16:36.5, Lake City finished with 31 points, beating K-M (38), Pine Island (97), Rochester Lourdes (113) and Stewartville (119).

Following Kozlowski and Mund, Hunter Grimm placed sixth overall with a time of 17:32.5, followed by fellow Lake City teammate Cole Willers (seventh, 17:36.7) and Nash Nelson (15th, 18:09.5).

For third-place Pine Island, Jack Williams led the team with a fourth-place finish (16:54.3), followed by Danny Langworthy (16th, 18:10.5) Logan Meurer (18th, 18:16.1), Evan Goplen (23rd, 18:32.8) and Garrett Bates (36th, 19:35.0).

Placing seventh with 198 points, Cannon Falls' top runner was Mason Grimes in 18:53.5, good for 27th place. After Grimes, Cobie Vagts (37th, 19:46.4), Vince Davisson (38th, 19:47.9), Erwin Strelow (40th, 19:51.1) and Jacob Wulf (56th, 21:38.8) also scored points for the Bombers.

Zumbrota-Mazeppa/Kenyon-Wanamingo placed eighth as a team with 247 points, thanks to Ben Erickson (46th, 20:11.8), Garrett Grove (48th, 20:31.2), Cole Haferman (50th, 20:57.3), Cooper Utley (51st, 20:57.5) and Peyton Liffrig (52nd, 21:04.9).

In ninth place with 258 points, Goodhue's top runners were: Derek Alpers (47th, 20:26.9), Zach Smith (49th, 20:47.2), Kelby Heitman (53rd, 21:06.3), Trent Heitman (54th, 21:06.8) and Aidan Kreisler (55th, 21:36.1).

Girls

Stewartville prevented Lake City from sweeping the HVL championships as the Stewartville girls scored 31 points on Tuesday, compared to 66 for Lake City. Rochester Lourdes (93), Byron (118) and Kasson-Mantorville (134) made up the rest of the top five.

Lake City finished with two runners in the top 10, with Liv Kozlowski (20:15.6) in seventh place and McKenna Beltz (20:25.4) in ninth. Johannah Clementson (13th, 20:51.8), Phebe Nelson (18th, 21:01.7) and Julia Koplin (19th, 21:12.3) all contributed to the team score.

Placing sixth as a team with 136 points, Pine Island was led by Josselyn Lindahl (11th, 20:49.3). Following her was Jocasta Adelsman (17th, 21:00.6), Alyssa Rauk (26th, 21:56.1), Jaci Newman (40th, 22:46.4) and Annika Adelsman (42nd, 22:48.6).

ZM/KW placed seventh with 140 points, thanks to Skyler Jacobson (16th, 21:00.2), Tess Hokanson (23rd, 21:46.7), Lauren Berg (30th, 22:25.4), Brandi Remold (32nd, 22:26.6) and Maddie Patterson (39th, 22:41.8).

Cannon Falls' Sophie Epps finished in fourth place individually with a time of 19:52.7, helping the Bombers to a eighth-place score of 153. After Epps was Kristina Allen (33rd, 22:29.3), Casey Vagts (35th, 22:32.7), Amanda Wulf (37th, 22:39.7) and Brett Hanson (44th, 22:52.2).

Goodhue came up with a ninth-place score of 250, with Madison Betcher (46th, 23:15.7), Madison Bartholomew (47th, 23:28.8), Emily Benrud (48th, 23:34.3), Abby Johnsgaard (50th, 23:43.7) and Cassie Voth (59th, 26:27.6) all tallying points for the Wildcats.