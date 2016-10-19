Volleyball: K-W beats Cannon Falls, secures HVL title

Mara Quam was a force across the floor, leading the Knights in kills (14) and digs (23) while adding three blocks. Megan Flom came up with 13 kills, six digs and a pair of blocks, and Corynne Dahl added five kills, four digs and five blocks. Maddie McCauley facilitated the offense with 17 set assists, and Kasey Dummer scooped up 19 digs in the victory.

Tatum Pickar had 22 digs for the Bombers, and Grace Hall was the team's top attacker with seven kills. Molly Bowen chimed in with five kills and 16 digs, and Kara Loeschke tallied five kills, 11 set assists and an ace serve.

K-W (28-1, 11-0 HVL) is the top seed in Section 2AA-South, and will open the postseason on Oct. 27 at home against No. 8 seed Waseca. Cannon Falls (12-16, 5-6 HVL) awaits seeding Section 1AA-West.