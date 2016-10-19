Volleyball: Wildcats knock out rival Cougars

Sydney Lodermeier was Goodhue's top attacker with 10 kills while Maddy Miller chimed in with seven. Mikayla Peterson helped at the net on both offense and defense with six kills and three blocks. Haley Lexvold finished with 20 digs for the Wildcats, and Mariah Tipcke came up with 32 set assists, eight digs, two blocks and four kills.

Carly Fredrickson tallied four kills, 10 set assists, seven digs and three blocks for the Cougars, and Aspen Brubaker added 14 digs and three kills. Rylee Schliep added 23 digs, and Makayla Arendt came up with four blocks in the loss.

Goodhue (11-16, 4-7 HVL) earned the No. 5 seed in the Section 1A-West tournament and will open postseason play against fourth-seeded Grand Meadow on Oct. 27. Z-M (6-16, 2-9 HVL) awaits seeding for the Section 1AA-West tournament.