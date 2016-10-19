Volleyball: Tigers take marathon match with Lourdes

Julia Anderson controlled the back row for Lake City with 42 digs. On the offensive end, Abby Ziebell had 46 set assists, with Daynalyn Jostock slamming down 37 kills in the victory.

The Eagles got a team-high 17 kills from Brooke Younger while Alison Kielty finished with 26 set assists.

Finishing the regular season at 10-13 (4-7 HVL), the Tigers earned the No. 2 seed in the Section 1AA-East tournament. They will begin postseason play on Oct. 27 at home against seventh-seeded Chatfield.