Volleyball: Pine Island swept by Stewartville in finale

Eliza Warneke and Malea Klein were Pine Island's top attackers with five kills each, with Warneke adding four digs and three blocks. Katelyn Kennedy had nine digs and an ace serve, and Avri Kundert finished the night with four digs, a pair of kills and two ace serves.

Pine Island (9-15, 2-9 Hiawatha Valley League) will play in the Rochester Exchange Club tournament on Friday and Saturday before starting postseason play in Section 1AA-West on Oct. 27.