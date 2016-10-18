In the semifinals, the No. 1-seeded pair of Claire Palen and Natalie Allison, from Lourdes, beat Lake City’s Kasi Cronin and Ashley Thieren. In the other semifinal, Lourdes’ Ellen Gorman and Sydney Allison beat Cannon Falls’ Delanie Otto and Taylor Jackson.

In the consolation match, Cronin and Thieren knocked off Otto and Jackson to set up a true second-place match against Gorman and Allison. The Eagles’ duo would go on to clinch a state berth, winning the true second match, 6-3, 6-1.

The Class 1A state girls’ tennis tournament will take place from Oct. 25-28 at the Reed-Sweatt Tennis Center in Minneapolis.