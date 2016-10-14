Football: L-A hands Goodhue a tough loss

Sam Puetz put L-A on the board with 6 minutes, 15 seconds left in the first quarter for a 7-0 lead.

That lasted until Mason Huemann's 18-yard run, and ensuing conversion from Jack Gadient to Nick Thomforde, made it 8-7 Goodhue with 10:23 left in the second.

Then at 4:21, the Cardinals went back on top with a safety.

A scoreless third gave way to a fourth quarter that saw Calen McNally's 11-yard run give L-A a 16-8 lead.

Taylor Buck then hit Ben Opsahl for a four-yard touchdown pass to pull the Wildcats within two. Gadient connected with Casey Ryan for the conversion to tie the game.

But Dusty Knutson scored on a 22-yard run with 1:18 remaining in the game, and Goodhue could not get down the field again.

Gadient finished 9 for 19 for 79 yards, while Huemann went for 126 on 23 carries. Thomforde (2-30) and Ryan Schoenfelder (2-24) led Goodhue in receiving.

Knutson had 30 yards passing, but added 87 on the ground on 14 carries, with Bradley Miller coming up with 90 yards on 23 carries.

Goodhue (5-2, 4-2 East) will welcome Rushford-Peterson (7-0, 6-0) on Wednesday in a game that will have far-reaching implications on the Section 1A seeds. Fillmore Central and Blooming Prairie are both 6-1 on the season, and both make up the top four in the section along with Goodhue and R-P.